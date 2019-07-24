DENR accepting applications for water quality projects

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is accepting applications through Oct. 1 for projects eligible for federal Clean Water Act, Section 319 nonpoint source control grants.
Eligible applicants include governmental agencies; state government subdivisions, such as conservation districts, water development districts, counties and municipalities; universities; and certain nonprofit organizations. Other groups may participate by applying through one of the eligible entities as a project partner.
Entities must contact DENR at 605-773-4254 or get application guidance at http://denr.sd.gov/dfta/wp/319.aspx.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency grants require 40 percent local match.
Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act provides grants to reduce water pollution from nonpoint sources, such as polluted runoff from urban, agricultural and forest lands.
DENR historically has used the Section 319 funds primarily to develop and implement projects designed to reduce nonpoint source pollution to meet Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs). South Dakota water bodies in need of TMDLs are listed in the “2018 Integrated Report for Surface Water Quality Assessment.” The report is on the DENR website http://denr.sd.gov/documents/18irfinal.pdf.
Nonpoint source pollution originates from many sources, including heavily fertilized lawns, urban runoff that carries street and pet wastes, agricultural fields, small livestock operations and natural sources, such as highly erosive soils. The primary nonpoint source pollutants in South Dakota are sediment, phosphorus, nitrogen and E. coli bacteria.