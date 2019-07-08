Free jazz and blues band, and big band concerts July 10

The lawn of Pierre’s Rawlins Library, at 1000 E. Church Street, will be the site for a free Joey Leone and his rockin’ blues Chop Shop band concert on Wednesday, July 10.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. for approximately an hour, the band will play classic rock, country, and motown tunes. When last performing at the library, two years ago, Leone received rave reviews. The band performs throughout the country, including the annual JazzFest in Sioux Falls.
Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket, drinks, snacks, and sunglasses; and enjoy.
To continue the evening’s free live music offerings, the Capital City Band performs at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m.