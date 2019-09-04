Help the State Library with its long-term plans

The South Dakota State Library is running “Libraries - the Future” open forums across the state. The discussion meetings are to gather information to be used toward improving local libraries as well as the State Library. This summer the State Library is writing its next five-year strategic plan, which will take it through 2023.
The Rawlins Library in Pierre, at 1000 E. Church Street, is hosting one of these open forums, Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 7 p.m.
General citizens - specifically teachers, school administrators, city leaders, librarians, library trustees - are invited to discuss the future of library services in South Dakota.
Pat Wagner, from Research Patterns, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the forum facilitator. Wagner covers the importance of the State Library, what it and other libraries do, and the results of the ongoing statewide survey.
“Followers of local libraries, such as Pierre’s own Rawlins Library, are impacted by the State Library,” said Robin Schrupp, Rawlins Librarian, Pierre. “Basically, the State Library is working on its long-term plan and wants public input. Local libraries are very much encouraging public engagement. Local libraries have very solid partnerships with the State Library. In particular, the State Library provides access to databases you’ll find at local libraries, grant opportunities, and training opportunities. The State Library has a very impressive facilitator, Pat Wagner, coming in for the sessions.”
The forum is looking for input. The start-up questions include:
- What challenges is your hometown dealing with?
- How can your local library support positive changes and growth?
- What can your state library do to help your library and schools, higher education, businesses and the people they serve?
“Pat is an excellent facilitator and listener, and we at the South Dakota State Library are looking forward to her leading these discussions and reporting her findings back to us. The result will hopefully be a new Five-Year State Library Strategic Plan for the State Library (not to be confused with the Library Services and Technology Act five-Year Plan which was just approved by the Institute of Museum and Library Services),” said Schrupp.
The information gathering meetings are planned for the following dates:
- Sept. 5 (Thursday) - Pierre, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, library commons, 800 Governors Dr., and again at 2 p.m. CT. An evening meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Rawlins Municipal Library community room, 1000 East Church St.
- Sept. 6 (Friday) - Rapid City, 10 a.m. MT, Rapid City Public Library conference room, 610 Quincy Street, and again at 2 p.m.
- Sept. 7 (Saturday) - Rapid City, 10 a.m. MT, Rapid City Public Library conference room, 610 Quincy Street
Pat Wagner is the management consultant and Instructional designer at Pattern Research, Inc. Wagner has been a trainer, educator, and consultant for 45 years with clients in 49 states and Canada. She has worked with enterprises in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, from federal agencies and Ivy League universities to elected city councils and rural community colleges, from Fortune 500 companies to family-run retail stores, and from the Library of Congress to storefront public libraries. She is known for her practical and good-humored face-to-face and online programs. Her focus is libraries, higher education, local government, nonprofits, and small businesses.