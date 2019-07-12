Legacy Healthcare acquires South Dakota nursing facilities

On July 1, Legacy Healthcare officially began operating a portfolio of 16 skilled nursing facilities in South Dakota — stretching from Rapid City to Sioux Falls.
In addition to Avantara Pierre (formerly Pierre Care and Rehabilitation) in Pierre, and four facilities in Rapid City, Avantara facilities are also in Arlington, Armour, Clark, Groton, Ipswich, Lake Norden, Milbank, Rapid City, Rapid City, Rapid City, Rapid City, Salem, Redfield, and Watertown.
This transaction enables Legacy to create a second regional hub, in addition to its existing hub in the Chicago market. Over the last 10 years, Legacy has revitalized many facilities through implementing clinical best practices, advanced medical technology, and robust customer service.
Legacy’s mission statement speaks of investing in people – employees and residents first – which will be its primary focus during this transition.
“It is an honor to be a part of the South Dakota community,” said Connie Ortega, vice president of operations for Legacy Healthcare. “Our Legacy team is excited to partner with the current facility staff who have already demonstrated a strong passion of providing high quality of care.”
Legacy Healthcare will continue to be in constant contact with the state of South Dakota, regional hospitals, and local healthcare providers. This contact will help strengthen new, advanced and needed specialty programs to allow residents to remain closer to their homes and families.
“This kind of regional presence will allow us to dedicate significant resources in clinical best practices, staffing, and community initiatives,” Ortega said. “Plans are already underway to invest substantial capital into the facilities through cosmetic and structural improvements and innovative programming. This has been our approach in our existing portfolios and is why we are confident we can make a positive impact in these communities.”