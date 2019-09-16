Mother and son speak at international grassland conservation conference

Crystal Neuharth, and her son, Johnathon, attended the fifth biennial America’s Grasslands Conference, August 20-22. First held in Sioux Falls in 2011, the conference has since been hosted in Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. The 2019 conference theme was ‘Working Across Boundaries’ to create strong and effective partnerships for grassland conservation.
During the Producer Prospective portion of the conference, the Neuharth’s together presented “Grasslands- Bringing Family Together.”
The conference looks for a range of speakers. The Neuharth duo applied, their application was weighed and accepted, and an invitation was sent to them. The conference paid for transportation, lodging and their conference registrations.
“Grasslands have always brought our family closer together,” said Crystal Neuharth. “Teaching our children how to respect and appreciate our land everyday is a top priority. The first key to their farm business is Family is number 1. “Your family is the best team you could ever have,” said Crystal Neuharth.
The Neuharth ranch management decisions are based on following the five Principles of Soil Health, no matter if its grass or cropland.
1. Minimal Soil Disturbance - No-Till for 26 years
2. Diversity - Crop Rotations
3. Integrate Livestock - rotational grazing
4. Living Roots as much as possible - cover crops
5. Keep Soil Covered, and provide habitat for wildlife
The Neuharth family, headed by Levi and Crystal, does the majority of their management with all three kids, Johnathon (11), Justin (8) and Kaydee (3). The parents feel experience is the best teacher. Crystal quotes the author Thomas Berry, “Teaching children about the natural world should be seen as one of the most important events in their lives.”
Neuharth added, “If we don’t make it a priority to provide this experience and knowledge, they won’t feel it is as big of a priority as it really is. Without our natural world, soil, plants, animals, etc. there would be no life.”
The Neuharth family started an annual “Family Farm Visit Day” last year, to be continued the first Saturday of each May. The young visitors and their chaperones come to the Neuharth spread - the Prairie Paradise Farms - near Hayes. The day is to help provide a wide variety of farm experiences for all kids.
Johnathon enjoys speaking about the importance and value of soil. This year he spoke at the 4-H Public Presentations at county and state level, to the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, and will again speak at the Western Junior Livestock Show this coming October. His favorite part about speaking at the conference in Bismarck was all the food, meeting people and building relationships from people across the United States, Canada, and Mexico and learning new ideas to bring back home and try.