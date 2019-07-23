New Missouri River Bridge major step closer to 2023 finish

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a $13 million federal grant to support a bridge replacement project for the Missouri River Bridge, which connects Pierre and Ft. Pierre. The grant was awarded under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.
The current schedule projections are to let out bids for the bridge construction project in the fall of 2020. Depending on the contractor and their scheduling, construction could begin in the winter of 2020, but more likely in the spring of 2021. “We are hoping that it is done and open to traffic in 2023,” said Steve Johnson, chief bridge engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Johnson said Sam Gilkerson is the manager for the design phase of the project, and, once the bid is let, then the DOT Pierre Area engineer in charge will be Dean VanDewiele.
“We were fortunate to get the grant funding. It’s good news,” Johnson said. The SD DOT has an engineer's cost estimate, which is used in the bidding process. “The entire project is estimated to be just over $45 million, adjusting not only for inflation over the years (since project initiation in 2013) but also as we get further along we are finalizing the exact figures.”
“Our goal is to build a structure that would last 100 years. The current bridge is at the end of its service span,” said Johnson, “Being pretty straight forward, it’s a pretty big project for South Dakota, but it will be good to get it done. We are hoping for a large number of bidders.” Johnson added that with the large size of the project, it may gather the interest of contractors from out of state.”
“It will be about 10 feet clear,” said Johnson, referring to the new bridge’s location relative to the current bridge. “The new bridge is going to be built just north of the existing structure. We will maintain traffic on the current structure as we build the new one. There will be a bit of realignment to the highways, but really close.”
First discussions of building a new bridge across the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre began in 2013. “We inspect all bridges on a regular basis, to determine if we need to rehabilitate them. At that time, in 2013, is when we decided that continued repair just wasn’t feasible,” said Johnson.
Representatives of URS, a Minnesota-based engineering company, met in 2013 with engineers from the state Department of Transportation and later with the Pierre and Fort Pierre governments, and with local business and recreation leaders. They discussed preliminary ideas and concerns for the new bridge. Even various locations for the new bridge were discussed; with one possible location being between Yellowstone Street in Fort Pierre and Poplar Avenue in Pierre, and another being from the railroad bridge spanning the river to just south of the current bridge. URS put forth a low-cost aesthetics philosophy of building, using selected textures and colors of the raw materials to be used on the bridge, rather than adding expensive aesthetic features. This would keep down initial costs and future maintenance costs.
In 2013, Steve Gramm, the planning manager with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for the new bridge said the reason the new bridge would be so long in the planning was because the bridge would cost more than the typical project, and the financial forecasts said funds would be available several years down the road. The normal project development cycle for DOT projects is eight years, so this bridge project was only a few years beyond the ordinary, Gramm said in 2013.
According to ongoing public safety interests, crews again inspected the bridge in July 2018. SD DOT inspectors used a monstrous cherry-picker-like "snooper truck" to lower themselves over the side of the bridge and lift them up to the underside to give the bridge its annual once-over.
This type of inspection gives bridges a rating on a 100-point sufficiency scale. In the National Bridge Inventory from 2017, the Missouri River bridge in Pierre had a 51.8 sufficiency rating. Such ratings and updated inspections only reaffirmed the need to replace the bridge.
The basic architectural style of the bridge can be described as "neo-Federalist."
The design of the bridge will be enhanced by some elements that the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre have agreed to pay for, splitting the cost 50-50.
In 2018, a total estimated cost of $360,000 was to be split by the two cities. The 50-50 cost share was controversial in Fort Pierre, because of the difference in the size of the two cities. Approval of the final set of shared enhancements passed on the Fort Pierre side with a 3-3 tie vote on the city council, which was broken by Fort Pierre’s mayor, Gloria Hanson. In addition to those bridge elements, both cities are also planning for park/plaza improvements, to be constructed on their respective sides of the bridge near the abutments.
A belvedere is included in the plans: A belvedere is a bump-out along the walk path running along the ends of the bridge where people can stand or sit and look out over the river. Costs would vary according to how many and how large the belvederes are on each cities’ side of the bridge.
Architectural lighting, different from lighting the way for traffic or for pedestrians and cyclists, is meant to illuminate the bridge itself. Each city will decide for itself what kind of plaza, if any, to build at the bridge abutments, and each city would pay for the plaza on its own side of the river.
According to Brooke Bohnenkamp, communications manager for Pierre, the city of Pierre and city of Fort Pierre are still in agreement on the Missouri River Bridge project.
The two towns will still split the specific bridge enhancements through a 50/50 cost share. These shared enhancements include decorative roadway lighting, belvederes, bridge pier floodlights, belvedere accent lights, and abutment plaza lights.
The current Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre was built in 1960. A part of Highway U.S. 14, the bridge type is steel girder with a concrete deck. Standing 30 above average water level, it is 1,659 feet long. Its 56 feet width includes four road lanes, a center divider, and a sidewalk on each side.