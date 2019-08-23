Onida substation ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new Onida substation, Friday, August 23. The substation, at 30405 186th Street, one mile south of Onida on Highway 83, is owned by East River Electric Power Cooperative. It services users in the Oahe Electric Co-op, including the city of Onida and the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant.
“We had a good turnout. It was a little windy, but we can’t control the weather,” said Shayla Ebsen, communications manager, East River Electric Power Cooperative, Madison.
Onida is the county seat of Sully County. It has a population of around 650, and a total area of 0.6 square miles. Onida is 33 miles northeast of Pierre. During the event, representatives from East River Electric, Oahe Electric, Ringneck Energy, the Onida Area DevelopmentCorporation and the Onida Chamber of Commerce discussed the benefits that the new substation brings to the area.
The new substation replaces an outdated facility from the 1970s. The new one has increased capacity. Construction began in September 2016 and was completed in fall 2018. The substation, at a construction cost of $3.65 million, serves the city of Onida, the rural Onida area and the new Ringneck Energy Ethanol Plant. The substation converts 69,000 V (69 kV) to 24,900 V (24.9 kV).
“We have started construction on the rebuild of our Logan substation, which is located west of Blunt in Hughes county, and plan to have construction completed in early 2020. We also have plans for a new 115 kV to 69 kV substation north of Pierre, and plan to rebuild our 230 kV to 115 kV Sully Buttes substation, which is located 12 miles west of Onida in the near future,” said Ebsen.
“We are excited for the enhanced capabilities of this new facility in meeting the growing energy needs of Onida, Ringneck Energy and the surrounding area,” said East River Chief Operations Officer Mark Hoffman. “This new substation will have the ability to serve new growth in the area for years to come, just further enhancing the region’s economic development opportunities. East River and Oahe Electric are strong supporters of the ethanol industry and are pleased to work with Ringneck Energy to meet their power needs.”
“We appreciate the great working relationships with East River Electric, Ringneck Energy and the city of Onida,” said Oahe Electric General Manager Rodney Haag. “This new substation has improved the reliability of Oahe Electric’s energy delivery system to our member-owners.”