Philip Health Services Inc. adding units and renovating Philip Nursing Home

Philip Health Services, Inc. (PHSI) will receive funding of $4,999,000 to expand and improve its nursing home. This comes while some South Dakota nursing homes have closed, and others are in danger of closing.
This federal funding is according to Julie Gross, state director for United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development. “This project will assist PHSI with improving their health care facility that delivers a foundation for growth and prosperity in this rural community,” said Gross.
PHSI will use the federal funding along with $4,735,000 of other contributions for a total project cost of $9,734,000. The project is to make renovations to the current nursing home, and build a 14,500 square feet addition. This includes a memory care unit and an additional 12 beds. The upgrades will provide a more residential home style facility. PHSI is the largest employer in the community and provides a range of health care services.
Philip has a population of 784, according to 2017 figures. It is in Haakon County, which has a total population of 1,943. Still, PHSI is the largest medical facility between Pierre and Rapid City, and between the North Dakota and Nebraska borders.