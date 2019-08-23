Railroad board selling land near Caputa

The South Dakota Railroad Board has agreed to sell land near Caputa to H&H Land Company. The board, part of the S.D. Department of Transportation, will work with Brian Hammerbeck, managing member of H&H, to acquire an appraisal of the approximate five-to-six acres.
H&H has been leasing the piece of land for $60 per year, currently using it for hay storage. The parallelogram-shaped land is roughly 150 feet by 1,460 feet, running roughly east/west just south of Highway 44 and east of Saint Germaine Road.
“The leased property adjoins our property to the north and we use it in our agricultural operation,” said Hammerbeck. “The leased property has noxious weeds, quite a bit of junk and debris plus the fences are falling down and in poor shape. We want to improve the property. Bottom line: we want to clean it up, as part of our farm.”