SD Abstracters Board of Examiners

The South Dakota Abstracters Board of Examiners, in a June 28 teleconference meeting, accepted amendments to its rules.
The rules were earlier discussed at the South Dakota Land Title Association meeting on June 13. The S.D. Abstracters Board of Examiners examines, and issues certificates of registration, and regulates the operation of abstract plants and abstracters. Neither meeting received any comments — oral or written — from the public.
According to the notice of public hearing, “The effects of the rules will be to add the executive secretary to supervise administrative duties of the board, define chain of title, update language for meetings/special meetings of the board, repeal unanimous consent meetings, repeal outdated language on orders and decisions of the board, add a clause to eligibility for military personnel, update language to require notarized signature for applicants, provide additional locations and designated representatives for examinations, revise the timeline for grading examinations, update language for general requirements for books, records, and indexes, update language relating to grading of plant examinations, update language regarding fees and expenses for plant examinations and language for issuance of certificate for plant.”
It was relayed to the board that the governor had told each board and commission to complete a detailed questionnaire for a review of the structure of each Board. Mulder advised the governor was promoting the review of all boards for efficiency and to streamline processes to be more consistent. The Dept. of Labor has been appointed to complete the reviews, along with a workgroup from other agencies.
Abstracters Board of Examiners members are President Greg Wick Yvon Burtz, Secretary/treasurer Victoria Wilds, Dan Roe, Greg Wick, and Kara Semmler. They were assisted by Carol Tellinghuisen, executive secretary; Jill Lesselyoung, executive assistant; Brooke Tellinghuisen Geddes, executive assistant; and Amber Mulder, senior staff attorney Department of Labor.