Sing for $1,000-plus-opportunities at the SD State Fair

Local singers can make their voices heard in the Dakota Star Talent Competition at the South Dakota State Fair.
The top winner in the adult division wins a cash prize of $1,000, the title of “2019 Dakota Star” and the chance to star in his/her own commercial promoting Dakota Star on KTTW Fox. The winner is also awarded a three-hour recording studio session with Cathouse Studio and the chance to perform on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage during the 2020 South Dakota State Fair, as well as emceeing the 2020 Dakota Star talent competition.
New this year is the opportunity for duos and trios to compete.
There are two age divisions for Dakota Star – Junior (12 through 17 years) and Adult (18 years and older).
Applications for the 17th annual Dakota Star Talent Competition, sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, are available online at www.sdstatefair.com and at the State Fair office. The deadline for entering is Monday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m.
Preliminary competition begins Friday, August 30, and ends Sunday, September 1. Dakota Star finals are Monday, Sept. 2. The talent competition is held on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage.
Starting with a preview night on Wednesday, August 28, the 2019 South Dakota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2. This year’s theme is “There’s No Time Like Fair Time.” For more information, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900 or visit www.sdstatefair.com.