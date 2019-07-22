South Dakota rates top for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

South Dakota has received the highest rating possible under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the most recent reporting year -- federal fiscal year 2017.
South Dakota is one of only 14 state to meet the requirements of IDEA under both Parts B & C, according to information released from the U.S. Department of Education.
“Historically South Dakota has typically done well with compliance indicators, but that was not the case for all states,” said Ruth Raveling, information specialist South Dakota Department of Education. “As all states improved in compliance over time, the determinations were revised to include results. Some of the indicators are based on individual state performance, however, others are rank-ordered by state performance, which would indicate how South Dakota is performing in relation to other states.”
IDEA Part B measures and reports the effectiveness of special education services at the preschool and kindergarten through 12th grade levels.
Part C refers to the state’s Birth to Three program, which provides early intervention services for infants and toddlers ages birth to 3 years with developmental delays.
State totals of all kindergarten through 12th grade students are 150,526. State totals of pre-kindergarten students are 4,293. The 2018 total for Child Counts, ages 3-21, is 21,625.
This Child Counts total breaks down to:
- Ages 3 to 5 - 2,918
- Ages 6 to 21 - 18,707
- Birth to Three - 2,310.
"Child Count has been increasing at a slightly higher rate than the overall student population,” said Raveling. “The state is reviewing this through the legislative interim summer study on Special Education.”
According to the original announcement, under Part B, federal fiscal year 2017 marks the fourth year in a row that South Dakota “meets requirements,” which is the highest rating a state can receive.
Under Part C, this is the second year that South Dakota has been determined to “meet requirements.”
States must receive a rating of 80 percent or higher to receive the “meets requirements” determination.
In federal fiscal year 2017, South Dakota received 89.58 percent for Part B and 81.25 percent for Part C.
“I commend the dedication of families, service providers and school districts in providing high quality services to infants, toddlers and students with disabilities,” said South Dakota Secretary of Education Dr. Ben Jones, when the state’s ratings were announced.
“Addressing the needs of students with disabilities is a team effort. It starts with the student’s Individual Education Team and expands from there. Ensuring students with disabilities have the skills and ability to be college, career, and life ready can not fall on an individual or small group but must be a district, community, and state effort,” said Raveling
IDEA requires each state to develop a State Performance Plan and Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR) that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement the requirements and purposes of the IDEA, and describes how the state will improve its implementation.
The Part B and Part C SPP/APRs include indicators that measure child and family results and other indicators that measure compliance with the requirements of the IDEA. Since 2015, Part B and Part C SPP/APRs have included a State Systemic Improvement Plan through which each state focuses its efforts on improving a state-selected child or family out-come through implementation of an evidence-based practice.
“Part B programs continually review data and engages district personnel - the South Dakota Advisory Panel on Children with Disabilities, and other relevant groups - to determine the best ways to support students with disabilities and continue to improve results,” said Raveling. “Our Office of Special Education Programs works in collaboration with other offices at the department to offer comprehensive professional development opportunities covering topics like foundational reading skills, that can help all teachers improve instruction and ultimately results for students.”
“South Dakota’s Part C program, provides early intervention to children and their families in the natural setting, or home environment,” said Raveling. “Through input from the program’s Interagency Coordinating Council and extended stakeholder group, the state has developed a professional development plan for direct service providers and service coordinators, focused on best practices for engaging families in their child’s early intervention sessions to build their confidence and competence when working with their infant or toddler with disabilities. Building families’ capacity to help their child throughout their daily routines, not just when the provider is present, can lead to improved child and family outcomes.”
Specific information on South Dakota’s performance and how calculations are made can be found at https://osep.grads360.org/#report/apr/publicView.