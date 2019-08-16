State optometrists under close examination

Optometrists (eye doctors) holding South Dakota licenses are under the constant scrutiny of the South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry.
This scrutiny includes the grounds for revocation of certificates.
Most of the board’s August 16 meeting in Pierre, was fine-tuning the wording in the board’s administrative rules.
One change in the rules is the now-nonrefundable application fee of $175 for taking an initial examination. Also nonrefundable is the $175 fee for applying for licensure by endorsement. The annual license renewal fee is still $300.
The board must approve any continuing education that an optometrist attends and wishes to count toward their required numbers. Another procedural change, to be initiated as each optometrist renews their license, is recording any child support listing. A person can lose their license if their child support is in arrears.
A list of law and ethics protocol was adopted. As with many other states, the law part of the examination is open book. The timed exam is limited to 45 minutes. “It has always been understood this is the method (for arranging and taking of examinations), but now it is in print,” said Board President Craig Docker. “We want to make it as easy for a qualified applicant to become licensed in South Dakota.”
New accepted procedures
Two optometric procedures were approved for South Dakota. One, commonly called lipiflow or ilux or miboflow, uses thermal pulsations to clean out glands around the eye. The second, called maskin probing, requires topical anesthesia before using small probes to break through scar tissue. “It involves some pain for the patient and the optometrist,” reported Vice President Allen Haiar. Other procedures, some being more like surgery, were tabled until after more investigation. “We have to be careful these are used appropriately and safely by those in our profession,” said Haiar.
The Board of Examiners in Optometry administrative rules must be presented as legislative updates to the Legislative Research Council, around December.
New optometrists
The number of licensed optometrists in South Dakota is 236, with 12 of those earning new licenses in Fiscal Year 2019.
The newest South Dakota members of this medical field include Shon Weaver, Pierre; Taylor Kneip, Brookings; Jordyn Stevens, Crawford, NE; Ryan Rudloff, Dakota Dunes; Cole Bruscher, Mitchell; Matthew Barnett, Rapid City; Jarrell Freitag, Sioux Falls, Delaney Kent, Sioux Falls; Krista Letzring, SiouxFalls, Brett Lorenz, Sioux Falls; and Larae Zimprich, Sioux Falls.
Board finances
The board’s expenses for fiscal year 2019 totaled $61,624. Total revenue was $75,524, thus a positive increase of $13,900. This is not always the case, as with FY2013 when the board went in the hole $16,695 for that year. The cash balance is currently just over $65,900, though it has been down to just over $38,000 in FY2014.
Board make-up
Members of the South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry are Craig Docker, president, Mobridge; Allen Haiar, vice president, Sioux Falls; Scott Schirber, Rapid City; new member Angela Hase, Aberdeen; consumer member Jamie Farmen, Pierre; and executive secretary Deni Amundson. Also attending meetings are is Naomi Cromwell, board attorney, and Ann Meyer, assistant Attorney General. Each member holds a three-year governor-appointed term, and may not hold more than three consecutive full terms. The board’s mission is to protect the public by ensuring competent visual care, licensure of qualified applicants, inspection of optometric offices, and enforcing updated statutes, rules, and regulations, including consumer complaint review and processing. Guests are welcome at the meetings.
The South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry met in Pierre, though its contact address is in Wall - phone 605-279-2244, email sdoptboard@goldenwest.net, or visit http://optometry.sd.gov. Under the South Dakota Department of Health, it grants, revokes, or suspends certificates of registration.