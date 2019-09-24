Veterans Home in Hot Springs celebrates 130-years

A full day of festivities on Sept. 20 marked the 130th anniversary of uninterrupted service of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home (MJFSVH) in Hot Springs.
Along with local groups, many state-wide organizations were represented. The parade and other activities were far more historic-based than most. The day included horse-drawn carriages, historical reenactors, representatives of the South Dakota Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars, military branches, state government, federal government, and the residents of the Veterans Home.
The Masonic Grand Lodge of South Dakota re-created a historic cornerstone-laying ceremony. The facility’s original construction began with the placing of a cornerstone on November 5, 1889, in a ceremony by the Grand Lodge of South Dakota. The Home opened a year later, with its first resident registering on Nov. 25, 1890. The Home’s historic original building, informally known as “Building Two,” was made from locally quarried sandstone. The American Legion, particularly Post 71, coordinated the parade. A meal was provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3442. Tours of the campus filled the rest of the afternoon.
Experienced reenactors were headed by Tom Inman, a staff member at MJFSVH, who emceed much of the day as Civil War General John Logan, 1826-1886, who was instrumental in initiating the observance of Memorial Day and in finding homes for Civil War veterans.
Inman, as General Logan, introduced dignitaries such as Greg Whitlock, secretary of Veterans Affairs; Brad Richardson, MJFSVH superintendent; and South Dakota Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden. The guest speakers spoke, the reenactors mingled and had photos taken, the entertainment sang golden oldies and patriotic songs ... all with traditionally accurate horse whinneys in the background.
Rhoden said his father-in-law spent his last five years as a resident at the home, and had celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Building Two. “The MJFSVH 130-year-long mission of serving veterans has not changed, and won’t change even for the next 130 years,” said Rhoden.
“We are pretty proud. We are a home committed to make their lives the best they possibly can be,” said Ricketts. “The celebration is a lot of history, so you can see what was and what is.”
“This 130th anniversary is truly a celebration of every South Dakota family who has supported our U.S. military over the past decades,” said Richardson. “It underscores South Dakota’s rich legacy and commitment, over the past 130 years, to take care of our heroes and our allegiance to carry that mission into the next century.”
According to Audry Ricketts, South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, the State Veterans Home has the capacity of housing 100 residents. Currently 78 are in nursing care and 22 are in independent living. Over the years, 4,673 people have lived at the facility. These include not only veterans, but some of their spouses as well. “They served, too,” said Rickets. She said the facility is allowed 118 full-time employees, “but that doesn’t mean we are always filled.” This number includes nurses to ground keepers.
The current Home opened in 2016. It is a 133,000-square-foot, two-story facility with living spaces broken into eight neighborhoods that provide a home-like environment to the residents.
Originally intended as a home for disabled veterans of the Civil War, the home was selected by the Dakota Territory legislature to be in Hot Springs. Lobbying was done by members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Civil War-era veterans, whose leaders found the naturally warm mineral springs and mild weather of the Hot Springs area to be conducive to health.