Claire's Kennels, LLC will be opening the doors of a newly constructed boarding facility to the public for an open house this afternoon.
Dog lovers can stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Owner Claire Johnson is hosting the event to celebrate the grand opening of her dream come true.
"This has always been something I've wanted to do," Johnson said.
Construction of the facility began last winter and was officially complete two days prior to the open house.
"They just completed the internal play area Thursday. I've been in here a couple weeks and there were some hot days when we first moved in," Claire said. "So I shoved the tools to the side and let in the dogs to let them run around in the cool area."
The property features an indoor play area that is equipped with a cooling and heating system. It also features floors that are heated by artesian water which keeps the ground 70-72 F year round.
Johnson said the heated flooring extends to an outdoor run area. "So when the dogs want to go outside in the wintertime that floor is also heated."
There's a total of 25 kennels, but Johnson made sure to create a kennel environment to ensure her canine guests are as comfortable as possible in her care.
"We can accommodate all kinds of dogs. We even have kennels that are strictly indoors for dogs that don't spend a lot of time outside and need a quiet, peaceful atmospher," Johnson said.
But Johnson didn't build the facility to merely provide boarding services. She loves dogs and that means interacting with them.
"A lot of the dogs get a lot of play time if they're allowed to play with others. If not, they get individual time," Johnson said.
"I absolutely love going to work every single day. I know there's people that like their job but don't necessarily get excited every day. But I love going to work everyday. It's the best thing in the world to work with dogs," she said.
She's also extremely excited about the dog training services that will be provided at the facility.
Two of the trainers that will be available for meet and greets during the open house are Shannon Lynn Stites and Ashley Keil.
Sutton Schweigert will also be providing dog training services full time through her business, The Retriever Company.
The three trainers are separate business entities from Claire's Kennels, but Johnson is happy to let them use the indoor play area as a training classroom.
A lunch of hotdogs, chips and a drink will be provided at the open house at 11 a.m. Johnson is also giving away door prizes.
The system she built into the facility is one she's extremely proud of and excited to show people.
"I'm such a big organizer and I like things in certain ways," she explained.
"People think with that many dogs, how do you take care of them? Well, you have to have a system. And I found a system that works well for me."
The open house is at the facility, located at 20045 Wood Place, Pierre, S.D.
For more information on availability of current boarding services or becoming a future client of Claire's Kennels, LLC, call Johnson at 605-222-4178 or email claireskennels605@gmail.com.
