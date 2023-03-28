Colleen (Valentine) Skinner
Colleen (Valentine) Skinner, 68, passed away on Monday, March 27, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.
Colleen (Valentine) Skinner, 68, passed away on Monday, March 27, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a 1:00 prayer service Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre; with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be sent to Avera Hospice in Colleen’s name.
Colleen Rae Valentine was born December 22, 1954 to Ausbrand and LaVerne (Johnson) Valentine in Pierre, South Dakota. Growing up in Ft. Pierre, Colleen graduated from Stanley County High School in 1973.
Colleen began working for the State of South Dakota in 1974. She began with the Bureau of Personnel. In 1981 she started working for the Department of Revenue in the Property Tax Division. It was a very rewarding job, even though it was tough at times.
Colleen married Donald M. Skinner in September 1976. They enjoyed many years together. They both retired from the State of South Dakota in June of 2014 after almost forty years of working for the state government. After retiring, Colleen and Don moved to Mitchell, SD to be close to Don’s family.
Colleen enjoyed family, friends, jigsaw puzzles, books and DVDs. She also enjoyed going with Donald to toy tractor shows. Football season would find her watching Minnesota Viking Football games and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Donald, sister, Mary Austad, and brother, Robert (Deb) Valentine, sister in-law, Judy Valentine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ausbrand and LaVerne Valentine, brother, Verne Valentine, sister, Berniece Meyers, bother-in-law Phil Meyers and brother-in-law, Bob Austad.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and health care workers at Avera Queen of Peace, Avera Brady, the home health care she received at home, as well as the hospice nurses for the care Colleen received.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.