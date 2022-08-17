Robert "Shorty" Zilverberg

Sue Zilverberg pins a five-point star on her husband Robert "Shorty" Zilverberg's uniform during his swearing in as a Hughes County Deputy Sheriff on Monday. "Shorty" Zilverberg recently retired as an investigator for the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and was a longtime livestock/brand board agent.

 Hughes County

During Monday’s meeting, Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown suggested commissioners forgo a 3 percent pay raise for next year’s budget.

No action was taken, however, Commissioners Bill Abernathy and Tom Rounds were agreeable. Commissioners Randy Vance and Connie Hohn were absent.

