Sue Zilverberg pins a five-point star on her husband Robert "Shorty" Zilverberg's uniform during his swearing in as a Hughes County Deputy Sheriff on Monday. "Shorty" Zilverberg recently retired as an investigator for the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and was a longtime livestock/brand board agent.
During Monday’s meeting, Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown suggested commissioners forgo a 3 percent pay raise for next year’s budget.
No action was taken, however, Commissioners Bill Abernathy and Tom Rounds were agreeable. Commissioners Randy Vance and Connie Hohn were absent.
Commissioners are paid $16,917 a year and received 3 percent raises for this year, County Manager Kevin Hipple said.
The proposed $19.3 million budget calls for a 3.78 percent property tax increase and includes 3 percent raises for the county’s 85 to 90 employees, Hipple said. Commissioners have until the end of September to work on and approve the spending plan.
“I imagine the property tax (increase) will remain similar,” Hipple said.
The consumer price index dictates property tax rates, he said. Hipple noted that due to increased property values, the mill levy on a property dropped from 2.99 to 2.83.
“It means we get a total of $200,000 of additional income for next year from property taxes,” Hipple said.
In other matters, commissioners voted to rezone 12 acres on Shoreline Street, Pierre, for developing a commercial and mini-storage facility. The new zoning will allow for only commercial storage and farming.
Property owners Michelle and Jonathon Hofer plan to sell land to Heath Siemonsma for the development.
Rick Heupel, who owns land on the west and north sides of the proposed development, didn’t oppose the project, but asked for a buffer.
“I have an RV park nearby with sewers,” Heupel said during the public hearing. “All I’m asking is to create a simple buffer so it can be used as a waterway. We aren’t trying to stop the project. We just don’t want a road built in that area that will hinder flows.”
Nearby property owner Neal Konda also expressed concerns for drainage.
“I’m fairly confident we can make this work,” Konda said. “There is a berm that cuts across the property.”
The developers agreed to add a 20-foot setback on the west side for the driveway.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
