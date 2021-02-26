COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, February 27
Annual Farm Home & Sport Show at the Ramkota in Pierre. Over 100 vendors. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website http://www.todayskccr.com/2018-kccr-farm-home-sport-show/ Contact: Tara Steiner, email tarasteiner@todayskccr.com. Free.
Sunday, February 28
Annual Farm Home & Sport Show at the Ramkota in Pierre. Over 100 vendors. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website http://www.todayskccr.com/2018-kccr-farm-home-sport-show/ Contact: Tara Steiner, email tarasteiner@todayskccr.com. Free.
Monday, March 1
Pierre Players’s auditions for their production of “Radium Girls,” are at 7 p.m. CST at the Grand Opera House.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
Highway Construction Career Awareness & Job Fair. Attend one of our Highway Construction Career Awareness courses to learn more about career opportunities in Pierre. Meet with potential employers to fill immediate openings. More information and to register, visit www.sdroads2jobs.com. Pierre Chamber of Commerce, 800 W Dakota Ave. in Pierre. 1-4 p.m. 605-355-6960
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Tuesday, March 2
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise posted, at 5 p.m. in the Stanley County Courthouse’ meeting room.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8pm CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For iInformation or to register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
