Friday, August 23

  • Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • State Skeet Tournament: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre. For more information, contact Steve at 222-3154 or Bob at 222-0309.

Saturday, August 24

  • Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • State Skeet Tournament: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
  • Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, 9 a.m. to noon.
  • High School Trap fundraiser: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
  • Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, August 25
  • Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8 a.m.
  • Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland.
  • Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 - 5 p.m.
  • State Skeet Tournament: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
  • High School Trap fundraiser: 20628 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Fort Pierre.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
  • Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com

Monday, August 26

  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – noon open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.
  • Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 - 7 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend to those over age 18.
  • Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.
  • English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free to attend.

Tuesday, August 27

  • Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Pierre Area Right to Life: Birthright office, 318 So. Henry St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.

