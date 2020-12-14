Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
This week, West Pleasant Street, between South Huron Avenue and South Pierre Street in Pierre will be closed to through traffic for a sanitary sewer repair. The block is expected to remain closed through Friday, Dec. 18.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Elks Veterans Holiday Project. Collection boxes throughout Pierre / Fort Pierre until Dec. 11. Send cash donations to Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, PO Box 292, Pierre, SD 57501. Gifts will be delivered to Veterans on Dec. 14. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks, Pierre Elk’s Lodge #1953.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building. Some agenda items include: New Hire Staff Engineer – Nick Waters; Bid Award – Airport Parking Lot Addition; Central Plains Water Development District Grant Award; New Library Hours Fee Resolution Update – Animal Fees.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
There will be a Vitalant blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre. Call 605-999-8504 for details.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
