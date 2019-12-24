Thursday, Dec. 26
Due to the Christmas season, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ends today.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Dec. 29
In Concert for Christmas: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 2 p.m. Rescheduled due to inclement weather on Dec. 1. Reception to follow concert. Free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the SD Women’s Prison.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink: Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve
Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day
Thursday, Jan. 2
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. Serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email news@capjournal.com.
