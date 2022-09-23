Community Sound Off

With pheasant season around the corner, the Capital Journal reached out to different industries to see how things are shaping up this year.
Reporter Michael Leifer talked with Teton River Traders Gun Shop owner Matt Harens, who found general ammo supply availability improved compared to 2021. But Harens added hunters and shooters might find they can't be as selective with which ammo they go with as in previous years.
Harens also found the most significant challenge isn't getting ammo in stock, but firearms, mostly the "normal-quality" models between dirt cheap or "super expensive."
Assistant Editor Gwen Albers reached out to hunting outfitters, lodges and hotels, finding no shortage of reservations already set with people planning to make their way to central South Dakota for pheasant season.
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks told the Capital Journal in early September that the 2022 season is shaping up well, with the department anticipating hunters harvesting good numbers.
The youth-only season runs Saturday through Oct. 2, followed by resident-only from Oct. 8-10 and the traditional season running Oct. 15 through Jan.31.
Below, the Capital Journal reached out to more businesses to see what they expect this season.
With pheasant season around the corner, how are you preparing and have you found any challenges?
“We’re preparing every day right now as groups start to arrive, especially for the hunting preserves around us. We’re stocked up on our beer, our booze and our food. We’ve got our staff lined up and we’re ready for pretty much everything thrown at us. Our next nine days are booked about 80 percent right now.”
Brandon Brake
Manager, The Outpost Lodge
“You know what, I’m preparing ahead of time because we are going to be busy. I haven’t found any challenges that we haven’t been able to deal with. We’re prepared for anything, we just take it day by day.”
Allyssa Langer,
Manager, Dakota Butcher
“Challenge has been ammo, again. Shortages. But we have managed to get pallets of ammo — 15, 20 pallets. Guns are available — last couple years, they haven’t been. But the guns are available, we have a lot of guns on stock, on hand.”
Brent Adams
Manager, Dakotamart
“I have not found any challenges. I’m just currently booking rooms for pheasant season. I have several groups that are booked that have booked the entire place for their stay — they’ll stay usually about four days, consecutive. My rooms are always lovely, but for fall and for hunting season I have switched out some of my bedding to make it a little more rustic, a more woodsy kind of feel to it, so it’s definitely a little more South Dakota flair.”
