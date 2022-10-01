Community Sound Off

Carving pumpkins, trick-or-treating and wearing scary costumes are some of the time-honored traditions of Halloween celebrated each year on Oct. 31.
The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings and eating treats.
Americans spent around $10.14 billion on the ghoulish holiday in 2021, a record high, with an estimated $10.6 billion in spending set for 2022, according to the website Investopedia. The average amount Halloween celebrants will spend on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards per person is estimated at around $100.
The 35 to 44 age group had the highest total spending at $149 for Halloween 2021 compared to other age groups, almost three times more than the lowest spending group of 65-plus and nearly twice as much as the 18- to 24-year-old group.
What are your Halloween traditions?
"I don't have any Halloween traditions. I don't buy candy and turn off the lights during trick-or-treating."
Bill Ochs
Aberdeen
"I don't have any traditions, other than taking my three kids trick-or-treating."
Hannah Lightfield
Fort Pierre
"We get to take our 2-year-old granddaughter, Lacie, trick-or-treating this year. She is dressing up as the Unicorn Princess. We also plan to take her to a pumpkin patch."
Jonna Powell
Pierre
"We will just stay home for trick-or-treating. We usually get about 20 kids. We like to see the kids and their costumes."
