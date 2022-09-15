Community Sound Off

 Skip to main content
In 2021, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen recorded the first 32-degree day at the Pierre Regional Airport on Oct. 20. The earliest recorded 32-degree day since 2000 came on Sept. 10, 2020.

The mean for the first 32-degree day for the Pierre area since 2000 lands on Oct. 5.

