Community Sound Off

In 2021, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen recorded the first 32-degree day at the Pierre Regional Airport on Oct. 20. The earliest recorded 32-degree day since 2000 came on Sept. 10, 2020.
The mean for the first 32-degree day for the Pierre area since 2000 lands on Oct. 5.
Luckily, it isn't that cold yet. But cooler weather is on the horizon. But the Weather Service's daily high forecast continues to dip steadily with the low 80s in store through the weekend. The Weather Channel's weather.com calls for mid-60s next week, with mid- to high-70s the following week.
The Capital Journal hit the streets to find good indoor-activity ideas for when the weather turns cold in the coming weeks. Here are a few responses from people walking around the Pierre area.
With cold weather on the horizon, what are your go-to indoor activities and what are you looking forward to trying this year?
"With the cold weather, our family typically starts the hockey season, which doesn't get any warmer. That's where we spend most winter months. And then we usually catch-up on a show or two and play some new (board) games and things like that as well."
Cassidy Kulesa
Pierre
"We live on a farm and are outside with the animals. I still try to get out and walk. We are consumed with our red angus so there's no time to do anything else."
Pat Henriksen
Draper
"I go to the movies and would like to try ice fishing."
Amber Boltz
Pierre
"I like to bowl and go to the casino. I would like to try ice fishing."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.