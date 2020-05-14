The South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing will conduct a series of flyovers at several health care facilities throughout eastern South Dakota on May 16.
The flyovers will serve to salute and show appreciation for health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel working on the frontlines to combat COVID-19, while demonstrating the Air National Guard’s continued readiness.
“This Armed Forces Day, we would like to salute our fellow Americans working hard to keep South Dakotans safe,” said Col. Mark Morrell, 114th Fighter Wing commander. “They have demonstrated true commitment and selfless service, and this is our way of saying thank you.”
Four F-16 fighting falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing will pass over hospitals in nine cities. The estimated times and locations for the flyovers are:
Brookings: 1:10-1:20 p.m.
Watertown: 1:20-1:30 p.m.
Aberdeen: 1:35-1:45 p.m.
Pierre: 1:55-2:05 p.m.
Huron: 2:10-2:20 p.m.
Mitchell: 2:20-2:30 p.m.
Yankton: 2:30-2:40 p.m.
Vermillion: 2:35-2:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls: 2:50-3 p.m.
Community residents and staff members are encourage to step outside to view the flyover. The flyovers are conducted as part of the Department’s Operation American Resolve and the Air Force Salutes morale flyover plan, and are performed within regularly scheduled training missions. The 114th Fighter Wing continues to maintain mission assurance by supporting Overseas Contingency Operations, defending U.S. airspace, and providing support to civil authorities.
“We hope everyone can share in this moment of gratitude, and remember that we are all in this together,” Morrell said.
