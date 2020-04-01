125 region people receive Red Cross assistance after home fires in March

During March, Red Cross disaster workers responded to 43 incidents in the Dakotas Region, and provided assistance to 125 people. Volunteers drove nearly 2,800 miles across South Dakota, North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota to offer help and comfort after these home fires.
Specifically in South Dakota, the Red Cross responded to 21 home fires.
On March 20th the Red Cross responded to a house fire in Pierre. The fire happened at an apartment complex on S. Poplar Avenue. The Red Cross met with nine families who were evacuated from their apartments. The Red Cross has helped more than 20 people who are displaced. Volunteers provided care and comfort to the families, helped with emergency lodging and immediate needs – such as food, clothing and other essential items that may have been lost in the fire. Volunteers also distributed blankets, comfort kits, snacks and toys for the affected children.
Other dates and house fires in South Dakota included March 4th in Madison, 5th - Chamberlain and Yankton; 7th - Sioux Falls; 10th - Sioux Falls & Yankton; 14th - Long Valley & Sioux Falls; 15th - Flandreau & Sioux Falls; 16th - West Oglala Lakota; 17th - Sioux Falls & Waubay; 18th - Chamberlain; 19th - Peever. 23rd - Sioux Falls; 24th - Henry; 26th - Sioux Falls; 30th - Sioux Falls; 31st - Edgemont.
Red Cross disaster assistance is free and available to all.
“Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the Red Cross continues to fulfill its mission by responding to local disasters, training volunteers, and serving our military community, all while observing strong interpersonal safety precautions,” said Richard Smith, executive director of the Red Cross in central and western South Dakota. “As we continue to help our neighbors in need, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”
In order to protect the public and its volunteers, the Red Cross has adopted new guidelines and tactics. All volunteer responders and clients are asked health screening questions prior to meeting at a disaster scene. Technology in place to issue immediate disaster assistance on a virtual basis. The Red Cross keeps clients and volunteers safe from close contact, while providing financial assistance for items such as food, clothing, shelter and medications. The Red Cross also offers mental health support and guidance in beginning the long-term recovery process.
“While many are home from work and school with their families, now is the perfect time to talk about home fire safety and practice your home fire escape plan,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, regional communications & marketing Dakotas Region American Red Cross. “Make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the
home in two minutes or less. Teach children the sound of a smoke alarm when you practice your home fire escape plan. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or a tree in the front yard, so everyone knows where to meet. Visit redcross.org/homefires for additional free resources and safety tips.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches life-saving skills; gives humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. It is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the public.
