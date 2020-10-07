South Dakota’s college and career readiness rates have improved, according to the 2019-20 Report Card.
“We are improving students’ opportunities, whether they choose to go to college, pursue career and technical education, or immediately enter the workforce,” said Secretary of Education Ben Jones in a release. "Effective tools like the state-sponsored dual credit program are encouraging students to take advantage of rigorous, college-level courses while still in high school."
Seventy-three percent of students hit the “coursework readiness” mark, compared to 68% last year. Coursework readiness reflects completion of at least one course through the state’s dual credit program; passing an Advanced Placement exam; or successful completion of at least two credits of career and technical education in one subject area.
South Dakota’s high school completion rate was 93 percent for school year 2019-20, up three percentage points from the previous year. High school completion reflects the percentage of students who have attained a high school diploma or GED. Graduation rate, which is a measure of students who completed high school in four years, stayed steady for 2019-20.
Due to COVID-19, state assessments in math, English language arts, and science were not administered in spring 2020, so 2019-20 assessment data is not reflected in the Report Card. The 2019-20 Report Card is now available at sdschools.sd.gov. It includes reports for public schools across the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.