The best and brightest from the Class of 2020 of South Dakota’s public and private schools are recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career.
Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the 30th annual Academic Excellence Luncheon was cancelled. However, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) is still honoring the nearly 200 students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class.
Students designated as their district’s honoree(s) received a certificate, a South Dakota pin., and a letter signed by Gov. Kristi Noem.
In her letter to the honorees, Noem wrote that she was “proud of you for your hard work and dedication to your academic career. You are part of a special group of young people. Your class will make the best of a tough situation and will strengthen our state with your talents and perseverance.”
Wade Pogany, executive director of ASBSD, added that, while it was disappointing to not be able to hold the luncheon, it was still an honor to commend the students for their excellence in academics.
“This is clearly a group of students who have excelled in the classroom and beyond,” Pogany said. “Each one of these future leaders deserves special recognition for their academic accomplishments.”
Area students included in the top 1% include:
Shalie Weinheimer — Agar-Blunt-Onida School District — Sully Buttes High School.
Chesney Effling — Highmore-Harrold School District & High School.
Sarah Hancock and Morgan Oedekoven — Pierre School District — T.F. Riggs High School.
