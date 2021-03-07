Decisions regarding the 2021 crop probably well along for many farmers. Each year South Dakota State University Extension economics field staff provides updated crop budget worksheets on line. These are spreadsheets that can be used to help producers with decisions surrounding the next growing season. The spreadsheets can be used with corn, soybeans, winter and spring wheat, peas, sunflowers and alfalfa.
To use the spreadsheets, producers can plug in their own numbers. Estimated yields and costs, such as seed and fertilizer, along with application costs, will help provide accurate scenarios. The same should be done for all pesticides (insecticides, herbicides and fungicides) and other inputs that could be used. Producers can play with different scenarios.
Crop variety trial information can also be important. Selecting the best varieties for your area will usually provide producers with an economic benefit. SDSU variety trial results for alfalfa, corn, corn silage, field peas, oats, spring wheat, soybeans, sunflower, and winter wheat are all available online at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops.
In addition to yield and test weight, the results contain other useful information such as lodging resistance, maturity ratings and disease resistance, etc.
Also available is a risk calculator, a Financial Ratio & Trend Analysis tool, a silage/earlage calculator and among others, a grain storage calculator which can help producers with grain marketing decisions. Each of these tools contain suggested values, but also allow individual producers to insert their own numbers to fit their operation and look at “what if” situations. Decision aid tools can be found online at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/agbusiness.
