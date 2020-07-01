The 211 Helpline phone number is now available to all residents of South Dakota. The helpline connects people and families in need to the appropriate community-based organization or government agency.
The Helpline Center began offering the 211 phone number to just a few communities in the state in 2001. It has worked with counties to gradually expand the service to more locations.
“Thanks to the passing of Senate Bill 2 through the South Dakota Legislature this year, we’re providing resources and referrals to anyone in our state when they need them most,” said Wendy Dooley, marketing director for the Help Center.
“Every community and all 66 counties now have access to the 211 phone number. Simply call 211, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and you will speak to one of our professionally trained support specialists. They are also standing by to answer text messages; simply text your zip code to 898211, or you can email us at help@helplinecenter.org,” said Dooley.
“You are not alone. Every day people turn to 211 for information and support – whether financial, family, mental health, or disaster-related. Your call or text is free and confidential,” said Dooley.
