Deucez Wild Repair & Custom automotive repair shop took first place during Monday’s 22nd Annual Parade of Lights. The business received $100 from Lynn’s Dakotamart.
Second place went to Avera, receiving $75 from ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, and third to FedEx, receiving $50 from First Dakota National Bank.
Tire Muffler Alignment won the Mayor’s Award and received $50. River City Public Transit took the Griswold Award and received $50 from Beck Motor Co.
The parade included more than 30 entries and started in T.F. Riggs High School parking lot and ended at the American Legion cabin.
Judging floats along with Mayor Steve Harding were Jami Beck, Kellie Yackley, Sara Rankin and Jamie Seiner. Floats were judged based on creativity, imagination, and overall image and sound.
The VFW Women’s Auxiliary served as the parade’s grand marshal and color guard.
The parade can be watched on OaheTV throughout the holiday season.
The Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Celebration featuring entertainment by Six Appeal, an acapella group on Dec. 15 at the Ramkota. Attendees must pre-register for a table; businesses may use this event as their office holiday party.
Call the chamber for details and table purchases at 605-224-7361 or visit www.pierre.org.
