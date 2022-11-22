Pearl Oatman

Pearl Oatman dressed as an astronaut from the South Dakota Discovery Center float during Monday's 22nd Annual Parade of Lights.

Deucez Wild Repair & Custom automotive repair shop took first place during Monday’s 22nd Annual Parade of Lights. The business received $100 from Lynn’s Dakotamart.

Second place went to Avera, receiving $75 from ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, and third to FedEx, receiving $50 from First Dakota National Bank.

Parade-goers line the street during Monday's 22nd Annual Parade of Lights.
Santa and his elf ride on a float during Monday's 22nd Annual Parade of Lights.

