The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation and South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) have distributed $27,730 in grants to local community organizations addressing needs due to the pandemic and other nonprofit projects.
The local fund granted $15,730 to area organizations. SDCF matched $5,000 toward needs due to the pandemic and $7,000 to the Pierre Area Referral Service in partnership with the Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.
“Because of the foresight and stewardship of local philanthropists, we are able to address immediate needs due to the pandemic and also fund ongoing community projects,” Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation President Brett Koenecke said. “I encourage all residents to consider partnering with our local community foundation. The dollars given create the ability to support a wide range of community and youth oriented projects and nonprofit organizations in our area today and in the years ahead.”
“We value the partnerships we have with 80 communities across the state,” SDCF President and CEO Stephanie Judson said. “Through a local board of directors, grant dollars are available to support worthy causes in those communities in perpetuity. Their relationship with SDCF provides connections to our grantmaking programs and donors with similar philanthropic goals.”
“We are currently participating in a challenge grant from local philanthropists to raise funds to continue and broaden our ability to boost local organizations and projects,” Koenecke added. “I’d invite anyone to take a look and consider joining in our efforts.”
Organizations that received support from the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, SDCF and the Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund include:
Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) — $7,000 grant made by SDCF Coronavirus Response Fund and Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund;
Oahe YMCA — $3,280 toward a sunshade for the outside playground;
Community Youth Involved — $5,000 toward Meals on Wheels program, matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs;
Junior Achievement — $5,000 for decrease in fundraising due to pandemic and additional need for virtual learning opportunities. Matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs;
Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area — $1,700 to purchase playground equipment;
Verendrye Museum, Inc. — $1,500 to replace glass wall display cases which will help preserve exhibits;
Head Start — $1,000 toward transit costs for cultural field trips;
PAWS — $1,000 toward pet shelter construction project;
Capital City Baseball Association — $950 for two bat and helmet combination fixtures for Griffin Park ballfields upgrades;
Pierre Concert Association — $600 toward hiring professional musicians to meet Pierre/Fort Pierre choral music students;
Oahe Hockey Association — $500 toward girls’ hockey jerseys; and
Canvasback Art Club — $200 toward annual art show.
