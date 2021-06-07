Stanley, Hughes and Sully counties 4-H members participated in the 4-H County Horse Show on June 2 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Joe Rowe judged for the event. This county horse show was a qualifying show for the State 4-H Horse Show, set for July 19-21 in Huron.
The results sent in by Jackie Husted, 4-H program assistant at the Stanley, Sully and Hughes County 4-H Office in Fort Pierre, are:
McKia Brink: Sr. Western Showmanship, Red; Sr. Trail Class, Blue; Sr. Barrel Racing, Purple; Sr. Pole Bending, Blue.
Jenna Kruger: Sr. Western Showmanship, Blue; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, Blue; Sr. Trail Class, Blue; Sr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Sr. Pole Bending, Top Purple.
Adisyn Kuxhaus: Sr. Western Showmanship, Grand Champion; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Sr. Reining, Top Purple; Sr. Ranch Riding, Top Purple; Sr. Trail Class, Purple; Sr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Sr. Pole Bending, Red.
Hannah Maritz: Sr. Western Showmanship, Red; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, White; Sr. Reining, White; Sr. Barrel Racing, Red; Sr. Pole Bending, White; Sr. Demonstration, Purple.
Amber Roman: Jr. Western Showmanship, Red; Jr. Barrel Racing, Top Purple; Jr. Pole Bending, White.
Alivia Heymans: Jr. Western Showmanship, Red; Jr. Stock Seat Equitation; Red; Jr. Barrel Racing, White; Jr. Pole Bending, White.
Breanna Tedrow: Jr. Western Showmanship, Purple; Jr. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Jr. Ranch Riding, Blue.
Ruby Bonn: Beg. Western Showmanship, Blue; Beg. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Jr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Jr. Pole Bending, Red.
Aubrey Chamberlin: Beg. Western Showmanship, Blue; Beg. Stock Seat Equitation, Blue; Beg. Trail Class, Top Purple; Jr. Barrel Racing, Purple; Jr. Pole Bending, Top Purple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.