Stanley, Hughes and Sully counties 4-H members participated in the 4-H County Horse Show on June 2 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

Joe Rowe judged for the event. This county horse show was a qualifying show for the State 4-H Horse Show, set for July 19-21 in Huron.

The results sent in by Jackie Husted, 4-H program assistant at the Stanley, Sully and Hughes County 4-H Office in Fort Pierre, are:

McKia Brink: Sr. Western Showmanship, Red; Sr. Trail Class, Blue; Sr. Barrel Racing, Purple; Sr. Pole Bending, Blue.

Jenna Kruger: Sr. Western Showmanship, Blue; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, Blue; Sr. Trail Class, Blue; Sr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Sr. Pole Bending, Top Purple.

Adisyn Kuxhaus: Sr. Western Showmanship, Grand Champion; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Sr. Reining, Top Purple; Sr. Ranch Riding, Top Purple; Sr. Trail Class, Purple; Sr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Sr. Pole Bending, Red.

Hannah Maritz: Sr. Western Showmanship, Red; Sr. Stock Seat Equitation, White; Sr. Reining, White; Sr. Barrel Racing, Red; Sr. Pole Bending, White; Sr. Demonstration, Purple.

Amber Roman: Jr. Western Showmanship, Red; Jr. Barrel Racing, Top Purple; Jr. Pole Bending, White.

Alivia Heymans: Jr. Western Showmanship, Red; Jr. Stock Seat Equitation; Red; Jr. Barrel Racing, White; Jr. Pole Bending, White.

Breanna Tedrow: Jr. Western Showmanship, Purple; Jr. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Jr. Ranch Riding, Blue.

Ruby Bonn: Beg. Western Showmanship, Blue; Beg. Stock Seat Equitation, Top Purple; Jr. Barrel Racing, Blue; Jr. Pole Bending, Red.

Aubrey Chamberlin: Beg. Western Showmanship, Blue; Beg. Stock Seat Equitation, Blue; Beg. Trail Class, Top Purple; Jr. Barrel Racing, Purple; Jr. Pole Bending, Top Purple.

