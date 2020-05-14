As people continue to practice physical distancing, South Dakota 4-H is gearing up to provide youth across the state with the chance to learn, create and develop skills virtually with their peers through the South Dakota Summer Adventures program.
Throughout the 11-week program, youth have a variety of educational experiences including, but not limited to, live Zoom sessions and discussion boards. Youth can participate in a variety of challenges each week. The top five kids from each challenge earn a monetary prize. At the end of each week, a family challenge will encourage youth to use skills and tricks they learned throughout the week with their families.
The series is open to all school-age South Dakota youth. Each week South Dakota 4-H will give participants up to eight educational experiences, four youth contests and one family challenge.
Topics for each week are:
Week 1: June 1-5 – 1..2..3.. Garden with Me!
Week 2: June 8-12 – Creative Communities
Week 3: June 15-19 – Sports & Recreation
Week 4: June 22-26 – Creative Clovers
Week 5: June 29-July 2 – Back to the Basics
Week 6: July 6-10 – ExploCHEF
Week 7: July 13-17 – Wonders of Water
Week 8: July 20-24 – Critter Crazy Days
Week 9: July 27-31 – Wellness Warriors
Week 10: Aug 3-8 – Explore Outdoors
Week 11: Aug 10-14 – Say It Loud, Say It Proud!
For registration and program information, contact Christine Wood — SDSU Extension field specialist for 4-H Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at Christine.Wood@sdstate.edu.
South Dakota 4-H helps youth partner with caring adults, in positive learning environments, to develop their fullest potential and learn life skills. 4-H values youth, families, and communities; partnerships and coalitions that work for the betterment of youth in our state, and combined strength of local programming in cooperation with the land-grant university, South Dakota State University. The 4-H Six Pillars of Character are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. To join 4-H, visit your local 4-H county office or enroll as a new member online. Potential members must be five to seven years old to be a Cloverbud or eight to 18 years old to be a 4-H member.
