The 173rd Class of the South Dakota Law Enforcement Basic Certification Course saw 45 officers graduate - representing 27 different agencies - on July 1. The graduation took place at the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pierre.
“The event is usually open to friends, family, co-workers, etc., but due to COVID we had a closed event for this class,” said Tim Bormann, chief of staff Attorney General Office. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation David Natvig.
The next Law Enforcement Basic Certification Course, conducted at the Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, starts in August and will run into November after 14 weeks from the start date. All law enforcement officers in the state are required to pass this course within one year from their hire date.
The need for trained officers is an ongoing concern for the state. The basic classes, as well as advanced courses, are scheduled to stay up with the need. “We have not seen any fluctuation in numbers so far in terms of a surge of turnover or vacancies, but that is something we are watching and staying in contact with agencies across the state to monitor,” said Bormann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.