Have you ever been told that you can’t do something because you live in a small town? Or “that kind of success” just doesn’t happen here? Well then, let me tell you a story.
This is an unlikely story. It’s a true story. It is a story about pants and small-town Montana. It is a story about music, chainsaws and possibilities. It is a story about entrepreneurship, hard work and establishing a rural Foundation. It is a story about people, the land and how we need each other. It is a reminder that big things can — and do — happen in small towns.
It’s also the story of Sarah Calhoun, owner of Red Ants Pants, the first company dedicated to making work clothes for women, all made in the USA.
Why am I sharing this story? Because Sarah is a modern-day pioneer. She was raised on a farm in rural Connecticut and was inspired to move to Montana by Ivan Doig’s “This House of Sky.” From her home in the small town of White Sulphur Springs — population 908 — Sarah has become an inspiration to entrepreneurs nationwide and is known for her dedication to supporting rural communities.
Sarah started her own company, Red Ants Pants, where everything is made in the USA and Sarah said that will never change. It is important to her that the entire production happens in this country. Even though Sarah supports a global economy, for her business, she believes in making it personal and that it is easier to develop personal relationships her community of White Sulphur Springs, Montana.
Sarah also believes in putting her company dollars toward local jobs because she knows her neighbors. She takes the lessons learned from living in a rural area and applies it to her business practices to build community.
Just because her business is in a small town, doesn’t mean Sarah can’t do big things. She has formed a foundation that funds opportunities for leadership development for women from Montana. And she started a music festival in a cattle pasture to raise money for the foundation while stimulating the local economy.
Yes, Sarah has done big things from a town of only 908 people. She has been featured in many national publications including Entrepreneur, National Geographic, Delta Sky, Country Woman, Sunset and Airstream Life. She has been called a “revolutionary figure in rural business today” and a “powerhouse of inspiration for women in business.”
She has been featured on national television programs such as CNBC, CNN and Bloomberg. Calhoun has risen to the top echelons of success as a rural entrepreneur. Yet Sarah is very willing to share her story of success to help others follow in her path because she knows big things can happen in small towns. She is proof of that.
Some of us here in South Dakota met Sarah in May of 2018 when she was the keynote speaker at our first Energize: Exploring Innovative Rural Communities conference in De Smet, South Dakota. She was not only the keynote speaker, but she attended the entire conference, networking with participants and inspiring us all to think a little bigger in our small towns.
So next time someone tells you that you can’t do something because you live in or near a small town, share Sarah’s story and prove them wrong. Be a modern-day pioneer. Remember that big things can and do happen in small towns — and you can be the person to make that happen in yours.
If you are interested in learning more about the big things happening in small towns, mark your calendar for the 2022 Energize! Exploring Innovative Rural Communities conference scheduled for May 11-12 in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. For more information, visit extension.sdstate.edu/community or call Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality, at 605-394-1722.
Peggy Schlechter is a community vitality field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
