What’s one positive thing that happened for you this week? Or one grateful thing you have today? It’s important to have a positive mind and thought process to have a healthy mind, body and spirit.
That’s why this bi-weekly’s article will focus on a psychological aspect and how it can relate to physical health and vice-versa.
We have all experienced being “hangry” before. What happens once you eat? Well, typically, you get happier and less agitated. The reason for this is food controls mood. Let me repeat that, food controls mood via neuromodulators and neurotransmitters.
This is extremely important to note, as many people have mental problems, such as anxiety, OCD, ADHD, depression, self-image problems, self-confidence, etc. This is important because the mind and the body connect in a way where you cannot ignore one or the other without detriment. Everyone should have a healthy self-image and a healthy body to go along with it.
Having a healthy body has become somewhat of a taboo. There was fat-shaming, and now there is skinny-shaming — neither is OK.
Self-image issues don’t just affect people who are overweight. If you think one malady only affects a certain population, you are missing that we’re all humans and can feel all emotions in many circumstances, especially in the social setting.
People can be underweight and overweight, and both populations will experience certain medical conditions — physical and mental.
Both populations should have positive emotions about how they look and not be shamed, but they need to understand the medical implications of both conditions.
You don’t see emaciated people or overweight people living to be 78 years old — average life expectancy — very often because bodies don’t work well outside a certain weight limit.
If someone does live that long, they have many health problems, and their quality of life could be significantly diminished. And cognitive functions --memory problems, issues processing information and mood uncertainty — can be among the most significant problems.
Memory problems and cognitive issues are now classified as type 3 diabetes because research shows that diet and lifestyle contribute to the brain’s decline, beginning 10 to 20 years before it’s significantly noticeable.
If food and activity play such a large role in our mental health, then we need to be honest with ourselves and do our best to stay within the guidelines of body fat percentages considered healthy — no more than 20 percent for men and 25 percent for women.
I prefer my male clients have around 15 percent and 20 percent for females, which provides more mobility and less inflammation.
In the end, stay positive about whatever body type you have but aim to be healthy with your body, so no maladies arise and ruin your quality of life.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation.
