When I walked into the office on Dec. 21, my desk was surrounded by photos of me and my family.
I’m not talking about old Facebook profile pictures taped up on the cubicle walls or something like that. These were family photos, framed. There was me, my parents and my brother at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach on Christmas Day 2015. Two baby photos. A snap of Jax, whom I introduced you to in the Nov. 18 edition of “Mike at the Movies.” Even a screenshot of my 2018 cameo in The Washington Post, in an article about Pittsburgh Penguins fans’ sentiment heading into a playoff series against the Washington Capitals.
Elise Wines, our circulation director, drew my name for Secret Santa. Despite having already left two books – autobiographies of NHL players Bobby Orr and Fred Sasakamoose – and an unholy amount of candy on my desk earlier in the week prior, she saw fit to do this as a finale.
Elise took the time to reach out to my mother and brother to get photos of us. She then spent even more time to frame all of them so I could be, literally, surrounded by family at Christmas.
Who does that? I mean, who does that?
The day before Elise laid out all the pictures, I accepted a job with the Charleston Post and Courier’s Myrtle Beach bureau in South Carolina. She learned about this on the night of Dec. 20. It didn’t deter her in the slightest.
Friday is my last day with the Capital Journal.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Pierre. Thank you, Fort Pierre. It was an honor.
And now, one last time, here’s your reviews:
This week’s movies are “My Best Friend Anne Frank,” “Home Team” and “Through My Window.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
‘My Best Friend Anne Frank,’ (Netflix)
This Dutch effort at portraying the life of Anne Frank through the lens of her best friend, Hannah, should not be forgotten soon. Helmed by director Ben Sombogaart, the film never lets us forget young Anne’s ultimate fate, but allows us to see her as a normal young girl surrounded by extraordinary circumstances. Aiko Beemsterboer’s performance as Anne is at once heartrending and joyful, a wonderful reminder of who Anne Frank was and who she could’ve been. Mike’s mark: 81/100.
”Home Team,” (Netflix)
Look, I get the fact that actors need work, too. “The King of Queens” is far away in Kevin James’ rearview mirror, but this? “Home Team” makes the “Grown Ups” series look like an Oscar contender. Never mind the fact that Sean Payton’s activities after being suspended by the NFL makes for some questionable source material. The film throws a Hail Mary for every single laugh and its attempts fall to the turf every time. James himself can’t be blamed for the waste-of-trees screenplay, but he doesn’t help much, either. Good to see Taylor Lautner’s still up and moving around, though. Mike’s mark: 18/100.
”Through My Window,” (Netflix)
Another foreign entry in this week’s column, “Through My Window” comes to us from Spain. I’ve always enjoyed foreign films because, frankly, other countries seem to take film more seriously than we do in the States, “Home Team” being a case in point. But also frankly, “Through My Window” is too confusing to be great. Its girl-chases-boy plot is also far too close to “Twilight” for my tastes, and far too many clichés abound for comfort. Or, I mean, if clichés provide you comfort, there’s plenty of it to go around here. Mike’s mark: 49/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.