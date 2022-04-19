It’s been said that South Dakota has more prairie dogs than all of the other states combined. Fort Pierre, South Dakota, is the prairie dog hunting capital of the world. Every spring prairie dog hunters flock to Fort Pierre and other towns in western states ready to have a fun low-stress, high-volume shooting experience on the prairie. For some hunters, it’s a great alternative to their yearly pheasant hunting trip.
Long-range shooting enthusiasts revere that the prime time for prairie dog hunting is when no other hunting seasons are open. May through August offer warm temps that are perfect to catch prairie dogs cutting grass, digging holes and chattering atop their mounds. Cut grass, lots of holes and hard mounds are why ranchers hate them so much. That all leads to lost production for raising cattle, sheep, buffalo and horses.
Finding access to excellent hunting grounds often proves more difficult for hunters than suspected. Ranchers know there is value to the shooting opportunities with prairie dog towns that can be larger than 200 acres. That leads hunters to the dilemma of whether or not they should hire a guide service or go it alone on a do-it-yourself experience.
There’s mega-fun to be had both ways, and pros and cons for each option.
The immediate advantage of hiring a guide service is realized in their familiarity with the locations of the best large shootable dog towns and an up-to-date scouting report on the population density of dogs within each town. Granted, the costs of prairie dog guides can be high. But the value they provide with shooting expertise, gear, multiple alternative options if rains swamp shooting grounds and permanent relationships with the local ranchers will make your trip nearly fail-safe. If you’ve never hired a hunting guide, a prairie dog hunt might be the perfect low-cost way to see how much more you can get out of a hunt being led by a professional.
Planning ahead when using a guide is essential. A good guide books up every year, so you have to book your dates in advance. It’s perfect for the individual, group or family that has limited time to enjoy the outdoors and a modest but substantial amount of money to spend. If your time has any value, it’s the way to go.
The big advantage to a do-it-yourself hunt is the cost is a bit cheaper than the guided option and allows you to build your own relationship with ranchers that can lead to a lifetime friendship.
Fair warning, total costs are only marginally less than the guided option because you still need food, lodging and transportation to the hunting dog towns. If you want to cut corners a bit further, you’ll save a few bucks by sleeping in a tent or in the pickup and eating out of a cooler.
There are a few motels that stay busy most of the spring and summer catering specifically to prairie dog hunters. They can be a great source for dog town locations and recommending guide services.
Hunting public grounds is a possibility and free. There is a slug of prairie dogs on the nearly 200 square miles of the Fort Pierre National Grasslands. For public land hunting, that’s your best bet.
The best private land dog towns have probably already been leased by outfitters because the rancher knows there is value there. Remember, if the prairie dog town provides excellent shooting, an outfitter has it leased. This means if you find private dog towns where ranchers will let you hunt, you’ll be hunting less densely populated towns as a do-it-yourselfer. So, you should not expect the same high volume of shooting you’d get with a guide service.
Unlike other small game and big game hunting you’ve done, ammo is a big part of the expense of a prairie dog hunt.
You’ll save money on ammunition on a DIY hunt because of less shooting. But the fun can still be incredible! If you have a lot of time to explore and are willing to commit to a few years of trial and error, it’s a fun way to see the west and enjoy the fun of target shooting on live targets.
Be careful of a few of the myths you’ll hear or read about prairie dog hunting.
I get calls from disappointed hunters every year that leaped into the adventure with both back feet without researching the trip adequately. Once they realize their predicament, they start calling higher-percentage options only to find they are a day late and a dollar short of getting an open spot.
Here are three pieces of valuable advice for the trip.
If you’re going to hire a guide service, insist on getting a list of ALL of their customers from the previous season to avoid getting pitched by the “favored” customers. If the guide won’t provide it, search out one that will.
Don’t believe the myth that you will find a rancher in the local watering hole that is eager to let a stranger go hunting on their multimillion-dollar property. Find landowners prior to arriving. It only makes sense that if a rancher lets you come onto their ranch to shoot prairie dogs, they have also granted permission to every other person who has called.
Prairie dog hunting is a long-range sport. It is challenging. If you like a challenge and you like shooting, you might become addicted.
You are helping to feed the eagles, hawks, coyotes, etc. You’re helping the ranchers control vermin. And the fun to be had is hard to accurately describe without sounding crazy. The number of prairie dogs in a town can best be described as a target-rich-environment. Bring accurate rifles and lots and lots of ammo.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.