The South Dakota Discovery Center's newest location in "Discovery Town" -- Grandma Kay's Wee Care -- is ready to open its doors on Saturday to showcase women in science through the work and life experience of long-time Pierre resident Kay Parker.
The exhibit centers on Parker a real-life woman of STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics -- who worked as a registered nurse for over sixty years.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting of this interactive exhibit that teaches children about professions in health are on July 10, from 1-4 p.m.
Kay worked at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre for over fifty years and graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing -- Dakota Wesleyan University.
During her career, she worked in the emergency room, medical-surgical floor, ICU, Director of Nursing and surgery. Kay was instrumental in guiding fellow co-workers throughout her career. And she helped implement many standards for quality patient care that we expect today. A well-respected woman, she set an example for many.
Grandma Kay's Wee Care focuses on a hospital's newborn nursery, offering kids the opportunity to learn about how the youngest members of our community receive care. The experience was designed, crafted and built through a memorial gift from Kay Parker's family, made in her honor.
Kids can don a medical gown and care for the ward's resident babies. In doing so, they learn about the important actions of nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals.
Kay's greatest love was caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with the numerous children that she met because of her career that she affectionately called her "babies."
She loved nothing more than spending her time playing with and supporting every one of them.
The story of Kay Parker is told through the IF/THEN gender initiative, showcasing women and girls of science. Follow our Facebook page and website to learn more about Grandma Kay's Wee Care.
