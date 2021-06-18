The Stately Stitchers Quilt Guild meets at Lutheran Memorial Church the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The guild — currently 30 members — make quilts and pillowcases for Missouri Shore, Growing up together, Hemsley Center for cancer patients and St. Benedict house and other people in need.
“It is exciting to learn new techniques in quilting and new ideas,” Pat Weeldreyer said.
People may join the group by coming to the meetings or being invited by friends. Guild members donate the fabric for giveaway quilts. For more intricate designs, it could take a month to a year to complete a quilt — a simple quilt can take a week to a month. The group donated around 200 quilts to worthy causes. Award-winning quilts have been shown at quilt shows and state fairs.
“Some of the members make quilts for military men and women — called the Quilt of Valor program — they are red, white and blue. Pierre has a group of women who belong to the Quilt of Valor, which is part of a national group,” Weeldreyer said. “A Quilt of Valor is our award to service members and Veterans who have been touched by war. Each says, ‘thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’”
On August 9, at 7 p.m., there will be a community-wide, free Trunk Show with Mary Lou Kerr from Valentine, Nebraska. The Guild has annual retreats with quilt teachers from South Dakota and out of state, this year October 15-17 with an instructor from North Dakota.
