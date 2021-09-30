When was the last time you opened your mouth and told someone your sin? This question is not meant to make you feel guilty or convict you in some shameful way. I ask this question with sincerity.
Our church uses the liturgical practice of confession and forgiveness each week where we come before God and publicly confess our sin, well, silently at least. I love confession and forgiveness, because it is a time to let go of my burdens and shame and be reminded that God’s forgiveness is abundant for all who wish to receive it. But there is an important step to take, at least for me personally, that enhances the profound freedom found in God’s forgiveness. That step is repentance. Repentance, simply explained, is turning away from sin and back to God.
If we are honest, then we would admit that we do not like to confess our sin before repenting of it. We want to stay silent, making sure no one else but God knows of the things we have done and the things we have not done, because we are afraid of shame. Considering our culture that tends to pounce on our mistakes and sins like hyenas I do not blame us for keeping quiet.
But we miss two crucial things when we fail to confess our sin. First, it can be harder to receive God’s forgiveness as yours because we never really name our sin, which risks a bland confession resulting in a bland forgiveness. Not that God’s forgiveness is bland, it is always full and true, but do we truly understand that the brokenness and pain in our lives is not held against us, that our slate is wiped away clean, if we do not put our baggage on display in front of the cross? I cannot answer this question for you, but it is worth pondering.
Second, when we do not confess our sin we risk believing a false narrative that we are not in need of forgiveness because we have nothing that needs to be forgiven. We are afraid to confess our sin because of the shame that comes from it, but the equally damaging consequence is the need to put on a mask, or actually believe that we have not transgressed in any way.
Psalm 51, which is attributed to David, beautifully writes a confession and repentance. King David’s sin of killing a man in order to marry his wife was a disturbing offense, but when the prophet Nathan called David out he confessed and repented of his sin. Do we not all desire what verse 10 says — “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me.”
The truth is, we all sin, and therefore we all need forgiveness.
David’s sin was named in this Psalm, and I wonder what would happen if we were willing to name our sin even with someone you trust. To hear the truth that the sin you named, that is not who you are, you are a beloved child of God, and God will forgive you. Instead of living out false narratives of self-righteousness we as Jesus’s followers could live more fully as a transformed people. A people who are not shamed for our sin, but met with love and care as we turn away from those things that draw us away from God. For in forgiveness we have a new life, free from the false identity markers of the past. God’s forgiveness is always available, therefore, with repentant hearts, let us confess our sin and trust in the promises of God found in Jesus Christ that we are forgiven, for our sin is no more.
Matt Spoden is pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.