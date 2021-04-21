“We are the aroma of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing, to one a fragrance from death to death, to the other a fragrance from life to life,” 2 Corinthians 2:15-16.
What smells good to one often smells bad to someone else. For instance, a paper mill produces the odor of rotten cabbage or rotten eggs to those who might be casually passing through on the highway. But to those who reside in the town, I’m told it’s the smell of money.
Another for instance might be Limburger Cheese. They say, “don’t eat it with your nose,” but if you’re a cheese connoisseur then Limburger is a must.
Some folk just adore the smell of fresh cut grass while others are promptly reduced to itchy eyes, runny noses and sneezing one’s self to insanity.
The Apostle Paul uses the “fragrance” metaphor to paint a vivid picture of those who truly seek to follow Christ in this world. I love preachers! As a retired pastor I relish every opportunity to engage in ministerial conversation. I like to talk about sermon preparation, topical verses exegetical, series verses stand-alone messages. I enjoy exploring the different ways in which God will lead another pastor down the study path that terminates in the pulpit.
To me, preachers are just plain fun to be around, but to those who are running from eternal things it’s an altogether different story. Before Jesus saved my unworthy soul, I would avoid evangelical Christians like the plague. A Billy Graham Crusade would be unthinkable, Christian music would immediately be substituted for the Beatles and, well, you get the idea.
Today, there is to me, an alluring fragrance when the name of Jesus is spoken. There may indeed be something rotten in Denmark but Heaven sure smells sweeter with each passing day.
