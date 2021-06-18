I awoke this morning truly thankful -- not to suggest I am unthankful most other mornings. It just struck me, again, how good God is. His mercies are new every day.
It wasn’t that something incredibly good happened yesterday or during the night. Publishers Clearing House representatives with the perky, toothy brunette didn’t show up at my front door to announce glad tidings of great joy and neither did all my hair suddenly reappear on my head.
Perhaps it was only the fact that I woke up -- again -- and in seeing the morning light I realized the blessings of life for, at least, another day. I just love God and no immediate prosperity solicited that love. I am His creation from way back yonder in 1950.
Fact is, He knew me when I was being formed in my mother’s womb. He chose to plant me in southwest Atlanta with some pretty awesome parents and a sister who, for the most part, was civil to her younger, obnoxious brother. As a child I could play in the front yard without fear of being gunned down and I could ride my bicycle through the entire neighborhood, for hours, without alarm to my parents.
I have great childhood memories. To my recollection I have never been hungry -- I mean truly hungry -- as my more than slender proportion testifies. I’ve always had a job; I’ve managed to stay out of jail, and I have been treated much better than I deserve on more than one occasion.
But all of this aside and even with all the insane troubles in this world, I awoke, this morning, with a melody in my heart. I’m older than I’ve ever been, there are less days ahead than behind and the prospects of age-related illness completely passing me by would be about nil.
But there is, this morning, a smile upon my face and song in my heart. God is good, the blood of Jesus saved my wretched, black soul and prayerfully I’m not going to let any of today’s adverse happenings burst the blessings of yet another day. This is the day the Lord has made; I will make a free choice to rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms. 118:24.
Robert E. Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, now living in Palatka Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.