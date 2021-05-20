A Solid Resting Place

As warmer weather and longer days become the norm, so do the activities that come along with them. Last year my family would often take trips down to the river in the evenings.
This was a great way to cool off after a hot day, and it also gave an opportunity for our kids to work on swimming. Now I’ll admit, I’m not a great swimmer. I’ve long said that my greatest asset in swimming is that I’m tall … meaning I can touch bottom in deeper water than most others. However, my son in particular really wanted to prove he could swim longer and longer distances. So, I’d walk out until the water was up to my chest and he would try to swim out to me.
Usually, though, once he got out to me he was pretty tired and needed me to hold him. Thankfully, because I’m tall, I could put him on my back and give him the rest he needed. He never doubted that he would get a rest once he got to me. He knew I could handle that part.
This reminded of Psalm 40:1-2. “I waited patiently for the LORD to help me, and he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and the mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along.”
We may face times in life when we feel like we’re out beyond our depth, like there’s nothing solid to put our feet on. The psalmist reminds us that in these times we can put our hope in God. He can take care of us when everything else seems to be sinking.
Maybe you are in one of those seasons right now. Reach out to Jesus. He’s more than ready to put you on His back and get your feet back on solid ground. You can trust Him.
We may not always know how everything else will be settled, but we can know that He will not be shaken in any storm. He can handle that part.
