On a Tuesday evening, Deacon Jim Black from Oklahoma City called me and asked, “What time is mass tomorrow? And will you be praying with the memorial of Blessed Stanley Rother? I could talk about him.”
I answered with the time, and a “yes” to his offer.
The man who was to become Fr. Stanley Rother, a diocesan priest, and a martyr for the faith in Guatemala in 1981, was born into a farming family.
He discerned in high school to study for the priesthood. In the 1950’s, Latin was essential; Stanley couldn’t learn the language well enough, and was sent home. His bishop saw goodness in him, and sent him to a Maryland seminary, where he thrived.
Ordained in 1963, he served in local parishes for five years. He then heard another call from God, and with the Bishop’s assignment, went to the Oklahoma City Diocese’s mission in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, a rural mountainous area.
His parishioners included the native tribe of the Tzutuhil, decedents of the Mayans, whom Father Stan made every effort to connect with — learning both Spanish and the native Tzutuhil language, eating with them, visiting the sick, and aiding them with medical problems. The language problems he had previously were overcome. His skills in repairing agriculture equipment and cultivating crops added to his connections with the people.
This was also the era of civil war, and the central government was eliminating those who helped the poor. Eighteen months before he was killed, Fr. Stanley learned he was on a death list. He came home, and told them he would return to his village, saying, “The reality is that we are in danger. This is one of the reasons I have for staying in the face of physical harm. The shepherd cannot run away at the first sign of danger. Pray for us...” He returned for Easter.
A shrine is under construction in Oklahoma City, to praise God, and to inspire us to serve as did Jesus, as a grain of wheat that falls to the earth and dies and produces much fruit. Deacon Jim Black said, “He was a regular guy, who did what God called him to do. And now he’s being considered for sainthood. The message to us is to do what He calls us to do, and allow God to do the rest.”
This was good news from my Oklahoma visitor on July 28, the 40th anniversary of Stanley’s martyrdom.
Father Ron Garry is the priest at the Saint John Church in Fort Pierre.
