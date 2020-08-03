The Pierre Players are reopening their Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. with “Native Gardens,” a thought-provoking comedy about old neighborhoods and new neighbors. The venue closed during the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
The preview performance for “Native Gardens” is Wednesday, Aug. 5, with the house opening at 7 p.m. and the curtains opening at 7:30 p.m. This performance is a final dress rehearsal, but in front of a live audience. Tickets are $5 per person.
The regular performances are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-15, at the previously mentioned times. The Sunday, Aug. 9, performance is a matinee, with the house opening at 1:30 p.m. and the curtain opening at 2 p.m.
“We felt it was very important to do a play at this time. The community needs a break, an entertainment from what is going on,” said Alisa DeMers Bousa, who serves as director, as well as president of the Pierre Players board of directors. “And, there are some relevant social messages intertwined in the play of what is going on in society.”
“It is different doing a play during a pandemic,” Bousa said. The play’s original production date was pushed back, then put on hold. “We lost a few people because of their scheduling and because of comfort with a play during a pandemic. We had to deal with ‘Will we do a play?’ ‘Will we require masks in the audience?’ ‘Will people come?’ “Even if audience members come, season memberships are needed for the survival of the Pierre Players and Pierre’s Grand Opera House.
“The easiest part of this play is the enthusiastic, talented cast who put the show together,” Bousa continued. “It is mostly four pretty big parts; a real commitment. If one were to get sick, the show would not happen. They are passionate about the show.”
According to assistant director Michele Beeler, the play is fairly new and thus mainly done so far in larger communities. It is now being performed in Pierre, and during a pandemic.
“All audience members and volunteers must wear masks. Observing social distancing, each group of patrons will be kept apart with two empty seats. This will limit seating to one-third of the theater capacity. To ensure seating, call early to make your reservation as we may not have sufficient seating to accommodate walk-ins. To reduce congestion in the box office, patrons are encouraged to purchase and pick up tickets before the performance.”
The telephone number is 605-224-7826.
Theater seats and high-touch items will be sanitized after each show. Hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby and box office. Only the bathrooms in the Box Office will be available for use. There will be no intermission, and the concession stand will be open only before the performance.
“There are not too many meaty roles for 70-year-old men,” said Bill Bossman, who portrays a retired homeowner whose yard just has to win the Botanical Society’s Best Garden Award. “And, the humor is about all sorts of ‘-isms’; sexism, class-ism, racism, age-ism, and more. Issues like these work best through humor.” Indirectly referring to one -ism, in defending his labor-of-love flower garden, he said, “They are not plants native to here; so you have a problem with my plants because they are immigrants?”
“I think it’s relevant to today’s society and wanted to be a part of it,” said Shelby Bergeson, who plays a very pregnant doctoral candidate from New Mexico. “I have younger children and other family members who are at risk from the pandemic, but this small cast is a very close group and we are taking precautions. Come to the play to laugh, but be prepared to think about what issues are in our free society today. The funniest thing is when everyone is talking about squatting - you’ll know what I mean when you see it.”
Cultures and a flower-garden border dispute turn friendly neighbors into feuding enemies. A disagreement over a long-standing fence-line mushrooms into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, entitlement. Add into this a fight against time to build a fence through the flowers, because a boss-impressing business barbecue is Saturday yet the garden judging is Sunday. Dialogue is filled with puns, -ism references, and reverse-role switches.
Andrew Yaeger portrays the character of Pablo. An up-and-coming lawyer, he must impress his boss and co-workers with a backyard barbecue.
“We must have American WASP success, or at least imitate it,” Yaeger said while portraying Pablo.
He is amazed by his neighbors, “Our neighbor is OCD about his garden, but the results are impressive. It’s like having the Dick Van Dyke show right next door. They are trying, I know.” These compliments soon change and erupt, “Don’t tell me to calm down! I am being passionately rational. I just wanted to be very clear.” To this his wife responds, “You were very clearly a jerk … I am calm, I’m just upset.” “Believe it or not, people can get really weird about their plants.” Weeds; isn’t it their purpose to be ugly?” “Are you the token?” “I fought in a man’s world; just because I didn’t have a shlong or an impressive baseball card collection.” “We have two junk drawers, we must be very special people.” “Working in the dirt ‘grounds’ me.” “Healing process; what kind of mambo-jumbo is this?” “I don’t know what you said, but I sure know what you meant!”
Keri Muntefering plays the theatrical part of the older neighbor defending her husband. Upon hearing the flower garden is going to be fenced over, “You are telling me you are going to destroy his flowers, his life, all for a hamburger party.” She threatens to use ‘adverse possession’ in defense - “Is there an uglier word than squat? We are between a squat and a hard place. Just because you don’t understand doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen.”
Statements are delivered straight-faced, thus making them all the more hilarious. “They are Republicans, but they are still people.” “I became a minority when I moved to this country.” “He has tough ‘kahunas’? That term is ridiculous because testicles are the most sensitive part of a man.” “Swearing in Spanish must be so much more gratifying.” “God I love the law … God I hate the law.”
Other cast and crew include Chad Muntefering and Angel Nunez-Ceron as landscapers, LaTrisha Schindler as a surveyor and building examiner, Rachel Williams - costumer, Greg Peter - technician, Phi Sheffield - set, and Halley Lee - props.
Come to laugh, and to laugh hard. Come to get a break from the times. Come to support community theater.
