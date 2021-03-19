South Dakota tourism officials and operators are happy to see a tough 2020 in the rearview mirror. They are even happier to look forward to what could be a banner year for visitors and spending in 2021.
Aside from some pockets of unexpected prosperity in 2020 — in tourist activities focused on the outdoors and at accommodations located in wide-open or wilderness settings — the S.D. tourism industry suffered significant reductions in visitors and revenues last year.
The state saw about 12.6 million visitors to the state in 2020, a decrease of 13% over 2019, and spending by tourists is estimated at $3.4 billion in 2020, a drop of 18% over the prior year.
Early in the pandemic, the tourism industry shed about 15,000 jobs due to a decline in tourist visits, said James Hagen, S.D. Secretary of Tourism. Arrivals at airports in Sioux Falls and Rapid City fell by 48% to only 408,000 in 2020, he said.
Recent surveys appear to indicate that losses suffered in the pandemic-plagued 2020 tourism season will be offset by a spike in the number of new and returning visitors in 2021 and a sizable increase in the amount of money they will spend in South Dakota.
A rise in vaccinations against coronavirus, a falling number of COVID-19 cases, and a simmering desire among tourists to travel after a year many stayed home, are expected to converge and result in a potentially record-setting year for tourism in South Dakota.
“2021 is shaping up to be a strong year when it comes to travel and tourism ... there’s no question that there is a ton of pent-up demand and people are ready to travel.” — James Hagen, South Dakota Secretary of Tourism
South Dakota ranked third best in domestic bookings in 2020, and fared better than most of the nation, which saw tourism spending fall by 45% during the year.
Recent national surveys have shown that 84% of Americans say they plan to travel within the next six months, that 39% are planning a vacation of a week or more, and that the top six destinations will be large metro areas, small towns or rural areas, beaches, state or regional parks, national parks and mountain settings. “Of the top six, South Dakota checks four of those boxes, which is outstanding for us,” Hagen said.
One key indicator of visitor interest in the state, visits to the website travelsouthdakota.com, has shown a 45% jump in site traffic in 2021 compared with 2020, and a similar rise in visits compared with 2019.
Hagen said the state tourism industry shed more than 15,000 jobs, or about 35% of its workforce, during the early stages of the pandemic. But after Memorial Day, tourism picked back up and most of those lost jobs returned. Still, “there’s no question some businesses were lost for good,” he said. Despite the dips in visits and spending, industry officials say 2020 could have been much worse, and note that S.D. did much better in tourism than most other U.S. states.
Hagen said the industry’s approach was to welcome visitors, but then ensure they felt safe once they arrived. “We said, ‘We’re open,’ so now we have the responsibility of taking care of these visitors and making sure we have those health and hygiene protocols in place,” he said.
The potential loss in tourism dollars was undoubtedly offset largely by the nature of South Dakota itself, with its spread-out population, its myriad outdoorsy recreational activities, and strong stock of accommodations that allowed for easy social distancing.
The shift to outdoor activities amid the pandemic led 2 million people to visit Custer State Park in 2020, setting a new attendance record. Visits to state parks overall jumped by 31% over 2019 to about 8 million visitors in 2020.
Attracted to the outdoors
Many hotels and restaurants across South Dakota suffered big losses in 2020 as tourists avoided indoor spaces where COVID-19 can spread. However, accommodations offered in stand-alone cabins or rental homes showed strong outcomes across the state in 2020, with more than 880,000 bookings for Airbnb or Homeaway properties, a 22% jump over the prior year, state officials said.
And as vaccinations increase and coronavirus cases fall, that trend is expected to continue in 2021.
Les Wulf, owner of The Outpost Lodge near Pierre, and his fiancée Barb Leesman, celebrate a successful outing on Lake Oahe. Wulf is seeing strong early bookings at his lakeside resort for 2021. Photo: Courtesy Les Wulf
Other businesses dependent on the tourism trade, including hotels and restaurants where direct human interaction is unavoidable, did not fare as well.
Outdoor recreation became a go-to activity for many South Dakotans and for visitors to the state, said Les Wulf, owner of The Outpost Lodge, a fishing resort with a hotel and restaurant located on the shores of Lake Oahe about 17 miles north of Pierre.
“We just had a ton of people who wanted to go fishing,” Wulf said. “What better way is there to distance yourself than in your own boat on 240 miles of open water?”
Early in the pandemic, Wulf saw numerous cancellations of reservations, including annual outings by large groups representing law enforcement officers, rural electric and water providers and highway superintendents. Wulf said early signs point to those groups returning for summer 2021.
Wulf also noted that the cancellations in the spring of 2020 were offset by an unexpected population of guests he welcomed in summer 2020 and which he expects will again dominate resort bookings in 2021: American anglers who typically travel to Canada to fish but were blocked by closed border crossings between the two countries.
“They’re used to going up there for five, six or seven days, and they couldn’t go last year and they couldn’t go this year,” Wulf said. “We were and are still seeing a lot of reservations from people who would have gone to Canada.”
Lake Oahe serves those new guests well, Wulf said, with a strong population of walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass and catfish.
The new guests helped ease a poor showing during the annual fall pheasant hunt, and Wulf said his 2020 revenues ultimately exceeded those from 2019.
Now, with vaccinations rising and COVID-19 cases falling, he is already seeing major bookings for late spring and summer 2021. Many of his annual customers are returning after staying home in 2020, he said.
“We’re just about totally booked up in June already, and for July, we’re starting to get booked up,” Wulf said. “We’re turning people away right now … I’m helping my competitors out by referring these people to other resorts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.