The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce announced this year's Ag Field Day is back after two years, and available virtually.
The Chamber distributed materials to fourth-grade students and launched the Virtual Ag Field Day program on Monday, which the public can access online through its website in the Digital Visitor Center in the "for kids" section.
The Chamber's Alicia Fabel said this year's virtual option is the first event in two years.
"It was supposed to happen the week after schools closed," she said. "So, we got canceled last year and it was a blizzard the year before."
Fabel said it's an on-going event this week that allows classes and students to explore topics they would typically see at agriculture locations.
