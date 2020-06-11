A free agricultural webinar series is being offered. It includes economic and stimulus updates, details on the dairy protection program, and focuses on fiscal longevity.
The series is possible through the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, and Maxwell Strategies.
The first session will be led by John Weber, a senior advisor for U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson. In this capacity, he advises on issues relating to agriculture, energy, trade, and natural resources. He also manages Rep. Johnson's work on the House Agriculture Committee where Johnson serves as ranking member of the Nutrition and Oversight Subcommittee. Weber graduated from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. He grew up in animal agriculture, working on his family’s feedlot. Weber gives an update on the response to the market fall-out from COVID-19. He provides insight on the CARES Act, specifically as it is implemented through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), as well as the prospects for future assistance. Interact with John during the Question and Answer portion of the webinar.
The full list of the free agriculture webinar series is:
- Federal Response to Ag and COVID-19 - June 23 @10am (CST) with John Weber
- Managing Through the Black Swan Cycle - July 2 @ 10am (CST) with Dr. David Kohl
- Dairy Economic Update - July 9 @ 2pm (CST) with Sarina Sharp
- Financial Decision Making & Resiliency in a Crisis - July 23 @ 10am (CST) with Alan Hojer
- Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) Insurance - TBD - with Jane Jaspers and Bradyn Steffen
- Leadership During Uncertain Times - TBD - with Chris Maxwell & Don Norton
For registration information, email micah.palmer@maxwellstrat.com.
